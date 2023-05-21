Six of the 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of ₹70,486.95 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit following a weak trend in equities.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and HDFC were the laggards from the top 10 pack, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. Last week, the BSE Sensex declined 298.22 points or 0.48 per cent.

"Markets took a breather last week and shed half a per cent amid mixed cues. The beginning was upbeat, however, profit-taking in heavyweights across sectors pushed the index lower in the following sessions," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Among major losers, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by ₹27,941.49 crore to ₹16,52,702.63 crore and that of TCS eroded by ₹19,027.06 crore to ₹11,78,854.88 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹10,527.02 crore to ₹9,20,568.10 crore and HDFC's by ₹9,585.82 crore to ₹4,99,848.62 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India went lower by ₹2,722.01 crore to ₹5,13,209.81 crore and that of ITC dipped ₹683.55 crore to ₹5,21,852.46 crore. However, Infosys added ₹9,733.98 crore to its valuation at ₹5,26,491.90 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation jumped ₹7,722.54 crore to ₹4,49,050.34 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied ₹7,716.4 crore to ₹6,67,196.10 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹4,229.27 crore to ₹6,20,621.04 crore.

