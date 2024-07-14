The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,72,225.62 crore last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show, amid a rally in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 522.74 points, or 0.65 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at a record closing level of 80,519.34 on Friday. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points, or 1.24 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 80,893.51.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS surged ₹62,393.92 crore to ₹15,14,133.45 crore.

Shares of TCS on Friday surged nearly 7 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported an 8.7 per cent growth in the June quarter net profit at ₹12,040 crore.

ITC added ₹31,858.83 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,73,258.78 crore.

The mcap of Infosys zoomed ₹26,905.14 crore to ₹7,10,827.27 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped ₹22,422.12 crore to ₹6,64,947.01 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation rallied ₹17,668.92 crore to ₹6,16,156.81 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared ₹9,066.19 crore to ₹21,60,628.75 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹1,910.5 crore to ₹8,15,705.36 crore.

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank got eroded by ₹18,069.29 crore to ₹12,35,825.35 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India diminished ₹356.99 crore to ₹7,67,204.26 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined ₹210.5 crore to ₹8,67,668.16 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.