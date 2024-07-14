The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,72,225.62 crore last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show, amid a rally in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 522.74 points, or 0.65 per cent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at a record closing level of 80,519.34 on Friday. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points, or 1.24 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 80,893.51.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS surged ₹62,393.92 crore to ₹15,14,133.45 crore.
Shares of TCS on Friday surged nearly 7 per cent after the country's largest IT services player reported an 8.7 per cent growth in the June quarter net profit at ₹12,040 crore.
ITC added ₹31,858.83 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,73,258.78 crore.
The mcap of Infosys zoomed ₹26,905.14 crore to ₹7,10,827.27 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped ₹22,422.12 crore to ₹6,64,947.01 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation rallied ₹17,668.92 crore to ₹6,16,156.81 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared ₹9,066.19 crore to ₹21,60,628.75 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹1,910.5 crore to ₹8,15,705.36 crore.
However, the valuation of HDFC Bank got eroded by ₹18,069.29 crore to ₹12,35,825.35 crore.
The mcap of State Bank of India diminished ₹356.99 crore to ₹7,67,204.26 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined ₹210.5 crore to ₹8,67,668.16 crore.
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.