The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by ₹1,66,954.07 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest laggards, in line with weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,276.04 points or 1.57 per cent. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tanked ₹33,930.56 crore to ₹19,94,765.01 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) slumped ₹30,676.24 crore to ₹7,17,001.74 crore. State Bank of India lost ₹21,151.33 crore from its valuation which stood at ₹7,35,566.52 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys dived ₹20,973.19 crore to ₹7,35,277.28 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled ₹19,157.77 crore to ₹15,30,469.11 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap got wiped out by ₹16,993.56 crore to ₹8,33,396.32 crore and ICICI Bank suffered an erosion of ₹16,975.55 crore to ₹8,25,201.23 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹7,095.87 crore to ₹12,56,505.53 crore. However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped ₹12,946.24 crore to reach ₹6,45,808.65 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed ₹8,406.26 crore to ₹6,19,829.37 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also read: FPI trading in commodity derivatives lacklustre despite SEBI easing norms