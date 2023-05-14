Eight of the top 10 valued firms together added ₹1,26,579.48 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 973.61 points or 1.59 per cent.

Only ITC and Infosys faced erosion in their valuation, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹28,956.79 crore to ₹16,80,644.12 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation rallied ₹28,759 crore to ₹6,16,391.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank climbed ₹23,590.05 crore to ₹9,31,095.12 crore and that of TCS zoomed ₹15,697.33 crore to ₹11,97,881.94 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged ₹13,893.03 crore to ₹5,09,434.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank soared ₹11,946.89 crore to ₹6,59,479.70 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by ₹2,174.58 crore to ₹4,41,327.80 crore and that of State Bank of India gained ₹1,561.81 crore to ₹5,15,931.82 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC tumbled ₹10,439.53 crore to ₹5,22,536.01 crore and that of Infosys dived ₹5,600.92 crore to ₹5,16,757.92 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the number one firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.