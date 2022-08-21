Mcap of five of top-10 firms declines ₹30,737.51 cr last week

Five of the top-10 valued firms together lost ₹30,737.51 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex advanced 183.37 points or 0.30 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance were the laggards from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.

Market valuation of laggards

The valuation of Reliance Industries declined by ₹12,883.7 crore to ₹17,68,144.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India fell by ₹9,147.73 crore to ₹4,64,436.79 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by ₹5,323.92 crore to ₹12,38,680.37 crore, and that of ICICI Bank by ₹2,922.03 crore to ₹6,05,807.09 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped by ₹460.13 crore to ₹4,42,035.99 crore.

Market valuation of gainers

On the other hand, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose ₹Rs 9,128.17 crore to reach ₹6,18,894.09 crore.

HDFC Bank added ₹4,835.37 crore to take its valuation to ₹8,30,042.72 crore.

The market valuation of LIC increased by ₹2,308.62 crore to ₹4,33,768.34 crore, and that of HDFC advanced ₹1,916.08 crore to ₹4,47,675.98 crore.

Infosys added ₹1,220.24 crore to its valuation.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and LIC.