The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed ₹65,671.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points, or 0.26 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion in valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹26,014.36 crore to reach ₹16,19,907.39 crore.

HDFC Bank added ₹20,490.9 crore, taking its valuation to ₹11,62,706.71 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose ₹14,135.21 crore to ₹5,46,720.84 crore , while that of ICICI Bank gained ₹5,030.88 crore to ₹6,51,285.29 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS eroded by ₹16,484.03 crore to ₹12,65,153.60 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance declined ₹12,202.87 crore to ₹4,33,966.53 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever fell ₹3,406.91 crore to ₹5,90,910.45 crore and that of State Bank of India declined ₹2,543.51 crore to ₹5,00,046.01 crore.

The market valuation of ITC was down ₹1,808.36 crore to ₹5,46,000.07 crore, while that of Infosys dipped ₹290.53 crore to ₹5,96,391.22 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance.