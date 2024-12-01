The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms surged ₹2,29,589.86 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainer, in tandem with a rally in benchmark indices.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and NSENifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped ₹60,656.72 crore to ₹6,23,202.02 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank added ₹39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to ₹13,73,932.11 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged ₹35,860.79 crore to ₹17,48,991.54 crore and that of Bharti Airtel soared ₹32,657.06 crore to ₹9,26,725.90 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) climbed ₹20,482 crore to ₹7,48,775.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied ₹15,858.02 crore to ₹9,17,724.24 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation went up by ₹11,947.67 crore to ₹5,86,516.72 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed ₹10,058.28 crore to ₹15,46,207.79 crore.

The mcap of ITC went up by ₹2,555.35 crore to ₹5,96,828.28 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by ₹18,477.5 crore to ₹7,71,674.33 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.