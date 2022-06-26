Mcap of nine of top-10 valued firms jumps ₹2.51 lakh crore

Nine of the 10 most valued firms added ₹2.51 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,367 points or 2.66 per cent.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank were among the gainers while Reliance Industries was the sole loser in the pack.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹74,534.87 crore to its market valuation which stood at ₹2,04,907.32 crore at close on Friday.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped by ₹44,888.95 crore to ₹5,41,240.10 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by ₹35,427.18 crore to ₹7,51,800.31 crore and that of HDFC's by ₹24,747.87 crore to ₹3,97,190.50 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed ₹22,888.49 crore to ₹6,06,734.50 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by ₹17,813.78 crore to ₹4,96,354.36 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap increased by ₹15,185.45 crore to ₹3,68,789.63 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹ 11,914.36 crore to ₹4,05,489.73 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) added ₹4,427.5 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,18,525.10 crore.

On the other hand, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by ₹59,901.07 crore to ₹16,91,785.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, LIC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.