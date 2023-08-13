The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by ₹74,603.06 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

The BSE benchmark declined 398.6 points or 0.60 per cent last week.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and ITC saw erosion in their market valuation, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and State Bank of India added to their market valuation.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹25,011 crore to ₹12,22,392.26 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation eroded by ₹12,781 crore to ₹6,66,512.90 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by ₹11,096.48 crore to ₹4,86,812.08 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked ₹10,396.94 crore to ₹5,87,902.98 crore and that of ITC skidded by ₹7,726.3 crore to ₹5,59,159.71 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹4,935.21 crore to ₹4,27,996.97 crore and that of Infosys dipped ₹2,656.13 crore to ₹5,69,406.39 crore.

However, Reliance Industries added ₹25,607.85 crore taking its valuation to ₹17,23,878.59 crore.

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹2,579.64 crore to ₹12,62,134.89 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed ₹847.84 crore to ₹5,12,451.22 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.