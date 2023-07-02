The combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued firms jumped ₹1.88 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, amid bullish investor sentiments.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,739.19 points or 2.76 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 803.14 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 64,718.56 on Friday. During the day, it zoomed 853.16 points or 1.33 per cent to reach its record intra-day peak of 64,768.58.

Propelled by optimism in equities, the combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued firms increased by ₹1,88,050.82 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank surged ₹32,600.19 crore to ₹9,51,584.36 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹30,388.43 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹12,07,669.91 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹28,862.38 crore to ₹5,54,091.27 crore, and that of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹23,984.28 crore to ₹17,25,704.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC climbed ₹19,050.56 crore to ₹5,22,368.64 crore, and that of the State Bank of India advanced by ₹16,153.55 crore to ₹5,11,201.77 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied ₹12,353.29 crore to ₹4,90,063.76 crore, and that of ITC went up by ₹8,699.61 crore to ₹5,61,311.42 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation soared ₹8,517.26 crore to ₹6,29,314.52 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹7,441.27 crore to ₹6,53,704.04 crore.

In the ranking of the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.