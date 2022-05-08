hamburger

Markets

Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over ₹2.85-lakh crore; RIL biggest drag

PTI | New Delhi, May 8 | Updated on: May 08, 2022
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: -aniaostudio-

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹1,14,767.5 crore to reach ₹17,73,196.68 crore

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89 per cent, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04 per cent. The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹1,14,767.5 crore to reach ₹17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked ₹42,847.49 crore to ₹12,56,152.34 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation dived ₹36,984.46 crore to ₹7,31,068.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever got eroded by ₹20,558.92 crore to ₹5,05,068.14 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap slumped ₹16,625.96 crore to ₹5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹16,091.64 crore to ₹3,90,153.62 crore. HDFC's valuation went lower by ₹13,924.03 crore to ₹3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by ₹10,843.4 crore to ₹4,32,263.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged ₹10,285.69 crore to ₹6,49,302.28 crore and that of Adani Green Energy dipped ₹2,322.56 crore to ₹4,49,255.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

Published on May 08, 2022
financial markets
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you