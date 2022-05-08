Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over ₹2.85-lakh crore; RIL biggest drag

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89 per cent, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04 per cent. The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹1,14,767.5 crore to reach ₹17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked ₹42,847.49 crore to ₹12,56,152.34 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation dived ₹36,984.46 crore to ₹7,31,068.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever got eroded by ₹20,558.92 crore to ₹5,05,068.14 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap slumped ₹16,625.96 crore to ₹5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹16,091.64 crore to ₹3,90,153.62 crore. HDFC's valuation went lower by ₹13,924.03 crore to ₹3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by ₹10,843.4 crore to ₹4,32,263.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged ₹10,285.69 crore to ₹6,49,302.28 crore and that of Adani Green Energy dipped ₹2,322.56 crore to ₹4,49,255.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.