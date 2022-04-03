hamburger

Markets

Mcap of top-10 valued firms soars ₹2.61 lakh crore

PTI | New Delhi, April 3 | Updated on: Apr 03, 2022
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Igor Kutyaev

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

The top 10 valued domestic firms added a whopping ₹2,61,767.61 crore to their total market valuation last week in tandem with a buoyant trend in equities, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹41,469.24 crore to reach ₹8,35,324.84 crore. Reliance Industries added ₹39,073.7 crore to take its valuation to ₹17,95,709.10 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped from ₹29,687.09 crore to ₹4,88,808.97 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed ₹27,103.16 crore to ₹4,16,625.19 crore.

HDFC added ₹26,851.9 crore to ₹4,44,363.28 crore in its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹26,672.18 crore to ₹4,48,810.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹25,975.05 crore to ₹5,11,777.01 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went higher by ₹18,088.37 crore to reach ₹13,89,678.12 crore.

The market cap of State Bank of India jumped from ₹15,930.43 crore to ₹4,53,548.76 crore and that of Infosys advanced by ₹10,916.49 crore to ₹8,00,268.93 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company tag, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Published on April 03, 2022
HDFC Bank Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you