Weeks after integrating with the new trading platform, MCX Clearing Corporation faced technical issues and delayed the trade settlement process.

MCX, the parent of MCX CCL, migrated to new trading platform last month developed by Tata Consultancy Services.

“Due to technical issue, the pay in and pay out of funds for the day have been delayed for the members. MCX CCL and our software vendor are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest,” said the clearing corporation in a statement.

However, it set right the technical issues and carried out the clearing operation in the afternoon.

“We would like to inform that the issue has been resolved, and the processing of the pay in and pay out of funds by the clearing banks was completed by 1.30 pm today,” it said.

