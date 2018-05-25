Markets

MCX posts over 2-month intraday gain

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange surged on report of merger with NSE. MCX shares jumped as much as 8 per cent to Rs 775s, their biggest daily percentage gain in over 2 months.

According to a media report, MCX is in merger talks with the National Stock Exchange ahead of the implementation of the universal exchange framework in October. Both entities plan to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India as early as this month, the report added.

Neither MCX nor NSE officials were immediately available for comment. More than 430,000 shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average trading volume of 469,816.

