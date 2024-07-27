MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, reported that its June quarter net profit has grown more than four times to ₹111 crore against ₹20 crore logged in the same period last year on back higher trading volume.
Income increased 54 per cent to ₹228 crore (₹148 crore). EBITDA for the quarter increased multi-fold to ₹151 crore (₹31 crore).
The Board has approved further investment of ₹10 crore in its associate company India International Bullion Holding IFSC by subscribing to the Rights issue of 20 crore equity shares.
Average daily options turnover on the exchange increased to ₹1.47 lakh crore (₹61,928 crore) while that of futures was up at ₹25,985 crore (₹21,413 crore).
