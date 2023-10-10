MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, will go live with the new Commodity Derivatives Platform from October 16.

The new trading platform developed by TCS will replace the current one, in existence since start of the exchange by Financial Technologies (now 63 moons).

The exchange will conduct mock trading on October 15 in order to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session, said the exchange.

Members were informed that all the pending orders (including GTC / GTD orders) at the end of trading hours on October 13 will be cancelled due to release of the new trading platform.

Pending Option Devolvement Intimations for CRUDEOIL OPTION 17OCT2023 contract will not be carried forward to the new trading platform and members may enter the intimation afresh in the new trading platform, it added.

The Option Devolvement Intimation can be provided on the expiry date of the Options contract effective from Monday, October 16.

Members may please note that facilities like Multi-MAT (Member Admin Terminal), LTP (last trading price) based spread, spread IOC (immediate or cancel order) and Combination orders (2L/ 3L) will not be available till further notice for trading, it added.

