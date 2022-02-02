Indian equity benchmark indices surged for the third straight session to close at two-week highs on Wednesday. Specific BSE indices like metal and realty ended in green with the markets continuing to rally on the back of a growth-oriented Budget.

The S&P BSE Metal index, which includes companies like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel (up 1.30 per cent), JSW Steel (0.81 per cent), Hindalco (0.50 per cent), Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, NMDC (up 3.40 per cent) among others, closed at 0.89 per cent up to 20,095.98. Tata Steel bucked the trend to close lower at ₹1,167.50, down 0.01 per cent.

The BSE Metal Index had seen a strong rally on January 31 and February 1 too.

Favourable measures

Almost all steel and metal companies had given the Budget a thumbs-up on Tuesday, specially on the back of its capex push. Steel stocks rallied with the announcement of favourable measure customs duty exemption on steel scrap.

However, analysts say, steel demand could see some moderation with passenger vehicle sales continuing to remain subdued last month on account of chip availability issues. The auto sector consumes around 10 per cent of total (steel) production in India.

NMDC hikes prices

State-run NMDC, the country’s largest iron-ore miner, has also increased its monthly domestic prices for February by ₹300/tonne to ₹5,200/tonne for lump with 65.5 per cent iron (Fe) content and by ₹200/tonne to ₹4,260/tonne for 10mm fines with 64 per cent Fe. (Prices are lower by 9 per cent and 11 per cent from a year earlier respectively).

“Construction and BFSI remain momentum picks while we see value in FMCG and Pharma stocks at current levels,” Sahaj Agarwal, Head of Research – Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said.

Realty index jumps 1.38%

Apart from the metal indices, realty index too saw a sharp rally on Wednesday. Improving demand for homes, and the Budget 2022-23 thrust on affordable housing are seen as major drivers. However, realtors also expressed satisfaction that there were no “unexpected shocks” for the sector in the Budget.

The S&P Realty Index rose to 3931.28, up 1.38 per cent.

Apart from DLF (down 1.37 per cent) and Oberoi Realty (down 1.37 per cent), other companies which are a part of the index were in green. These include Godrej Properties (3.61 per cent), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.87 per cent), Lodha (Marcrotech Developers – up 5.64 per cent), Prestige (up 1.47 per cent) and Sobha (up 1.12 per cent), among others.

According to Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, previously, the allocation of equity of many fund houses (both domestic & foreign) was less into real estate. But with residential sector gaining a strong footing during the Covid pandemic, many of these fund houses now have increased their allocation towards real estate. Hence, the rally in BSE Realty Index.

“Over and above, there was nothing as such detrimental for the real estate sector. After all, no news is also good news,” he told BusinessLine.

This apart, the Government has shown “unwavering focus” on infrastructure and the proposal for one-nation-one-registration structural reform to facilitate land transaction and sale deed from anywhere in the country will help streamline the real estate sector. “This will be quite in favour of the listed players,” Puri said.

