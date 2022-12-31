After all the record high inflows and equity markets touching a new high, the assets under management of mutual funds have increased just six per cent to ₹40.38-lakh crore in November from ₹38.01-lakh crore logged in January, largely due to profit booking in equity and outflow from debt schemes.

The asset growth in the same period last year was 22 per cent at ₹37.33-lakh crore against ₹30.50-lakh crore in January 2021, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data.

Despite all the upheaval, the net inflow into equity schemes more than doubled to ₹1.54 lakh crore in 11 months of this year against ₹71,593 crore in same period last year. It registered the highest inflow of ₹28,463 crore in March this year.

Debt funds

However, debt funds played a spoilsport registering a net outflow of ₹1.98-lakh crore in 11 months of this year against an inflow of ₹39,585 crore in the same period last year.

Murthy Nagarajan, Head Fixed Income, Tata Mutual Fund, said the current year was most challenging for debt markets as RBI increased repo rates from 4 per cent to 6.25 per cent due to high CPI inflation and aggressive hikes by US Federal Reserve. The RBI also changed its stance and withdrew excess liquidity of ₹7-lakh crore at the beginning of the current fiscal year.

Rates cuts should benefit the short and medium end of the yield curve. The 2-to-5-year segment is attractive due to higher accrual and scope for capital appreciation when rate cut cycle starts after one year. Investors can look to invest in short term, corporate bond and banking and PSU funds which invests predominantly in this segment, he added.

George Thomas, Fund Manager (Equity), Quantum AMC, said this year was an eventful with inflation across the globe tested multi-decadal highs forcing the global central banks to an interest rate hiking spree.

Pressure on MF flows

Equity flows from FPIs could come under pressure given their possible preference for overseas markets posts the recent correction in their valuations. Persistent volatility in the domestic equity market could also lead to pressure on domestic MF flows, he said.

However, equity as an asset class stands out given its ability to beat inflation over the long-term and investors who remain invested for over three years have had reasonable experience despite short-term volatility, he added.