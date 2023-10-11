Inflows into equity schemes dipped 31 per cent in September to ₹14,019 crore against ₹20,245 crore in August as investors preferred to book profits given the global economic uncertainty.

The unique investors identified by individual PAN in industry touched a high of 4 crore, per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.

Among equity schemes, large-cap fund registered an outflow of ₹110 crore last month while all other funds recorded a positive inflow. Sectoral and small-cap funds registered the highest inflow of ₹3,147 crore (₹4,806 crore) and ₹2,678 crore while multi-cap and mid-cap funds logged in a net inflow of ₹2,235 crore (₹3,422 crore) and ₹2,001 crore (₹2,512 crore).

Debt funds registered a net outflow of ₹1.02-lakh crore against an outflow of ₹25,872 crore in August due to outflow from almost all the schemes led by an outflow of ₹74,177 crore from liquid funds.

Following this, the industry recorded an net outflow ₹66,191 crore last month against an inflow of ₹14,386 crore in August. The overall AUM was down marginally at ₹46.57 lakh crore (₹46.63-lakh crore).

Inflows through Systematic Investment Plan crossed the ₹15,000 crore mark for the first time to hit ₹16,042 crore last month against ₹15,813 crore in August.

The number of new SIP accounts touched 36.77 lakh while the accounts discontinued was 20.69 lakh crore leaving a net SIP accounts of 7.13 crore. The SIP asset hit a new high of ₹8.70-lakh crore (₹8.47-lakh crore).