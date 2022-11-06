Almost all the mutual fund schemes investing in global markets have delivered negative returns of 41 per cent to 2 per cent so far this year as the series of key bank rate hikes have roiled equity markets.

Except for Aditya Birla Commodity Equity Global Agriculture fund, HSBC Brazil, and Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore, which have delivered return of 12 per cent, 11 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, all other global funds have slipped into deep red in 10 months ended October.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 fund of funds delivered a negative return of 14 per cent in the 10 months last month against 22 per cent of positive return delivered in the same period last year, as per the data collated by Morningstar India.

ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity return fell to negative 9 per cent against 24 per cent logged in the 10-month period ended October last year, while that of Mirae Asset HangSeng Tech ETF was the highest negative return of 42 per cent in last 10 months.

The S&P 500 has fallen about 27 per cent so far this year while Nasdaq is down 34 per cent.

Overseas investment

The global investment has been bleeding investors even as SEBI banned mutual funds investment in overseas markets in January and re-opened it in June after consistent fall in global markets.

Mutual funds investment in overseas markets are capped at $7 billion and they can invest another $1 billion through exchange-traded funds.

The asset under management of fund of funds investing overseas has dipped 10 per cent last month to ₹19,861 crore against ₹22,128 crore in January as net inflows more than halved to ₹168 crore from ₹389 crore in January.

Rate hike

Reversing decade-long monetary loosening policy, the US Federal has increased the funds rate to 4 per cent from 0.25 per cent in the last eight months. Not just the US, but central banks across the world, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Britain, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Euro Zone have all raised interest rates to contain red-hot inflation.

In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 23.65 per cent so far this year.

The fad for investing in global stocks has rightly taken a back seat among investors in the last few months as the unprecedented rate hikes this year will definitely push these countries into an economic recession next year, said Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Adyant Investment Advisors.

Investors should consider their risk appetite while considering global investment as part of diversification strategy, he added.

