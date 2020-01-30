Mutual fund investors in a fix over Budget day trading

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Mutual fund investors will be caught in a peculiar situation on the Budget day when their investments will be able to capture the price movement in stock markets but will not be allowed to cash-in.
Though officially Saturday is declared as holiday, fund managers will be working as an exception, with the stock markets opened for special session on the announcement of Union Budget.
However, investors in equity and exchange traded funds can trade as usual on Saturday without any restrictions.
“It will be like Muhurat trading. Fund managers will be placing orders, net asset value will be calculated but it will not be disclosed and investors will not be allowed to sell their units due to many operational challenges,” said the CEO of a mutual fund house.
In their scheme information documents all the mutual funds have declared Saturday and Sunday as ‘non-business day’. To amend this, mutual funds have to issue notices to investors and publish statutory advertisements in leading newspapers which is a lengthy process considering that it will be used on this occasion only.
Even if notices are sent, very few investors look into it and decide to trade on their mutual fund units, he said.
Moreover, registrar and transfer agents such as CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) and Karvy have already developed their software with the assumption that there will be no trading on weekends. If investors allowed to redeem or invest on Saturday based on the NAV announced, RTAs have to make changes in their software that will entail huge investments. This may not be worth for a very temporary situation like this, he said.
Mutual funds will calculate the NAV on Saturday only for the record purpose. On Monday, if an investors place redemption before 3 pm, they will get the same day NAV and after 3 pm the next business day NAV will be taken into account.
Investor redeeming units on Monday will get the benefit of Saturday’s market movement and there will be no loss.
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...