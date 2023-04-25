As part of the go green initiative, market regulator SEBI has advised asset management companies to file all final offer documents only digitally by emailing to a dedicated email id.

Accordingly, on consultation with Association of Mutual Funds in India, all digitised documents should be made at least two working days prior to the launch of the scheme, it added. Further, to safeguard the interests of investors in securities market, it has been decided that all new fund offers will remain open for subscription for a minimum of three working days, SEBI said .

