Man Infraconstruction Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.71 per cent after the company announced the delivery of two towering residential structures, Tower ‘D’ and Tower ‘E’, ahead of schedule, in the O2 project located in Mulund West, Mumbai. The possession of these residences is set to commence from October 2023.

Manan P. Shah, Managing Director, of Man Infraconstruction, said, “We are also excited to inform our shareholders that the project is nearly 90 per cent sold out. The project which was launched in November 2019, measures approximately 7.1 lakh square feet of carpet area and 18.6 lakh sq. ft. of construction area, with over 800 dream homes and over 350 offices/shops having three tall 47 storey residential towers and a 18 storey commercial tower.”

The shares were up by 1.71 per cent to ₹154.45 at 9.45 a.m. on the BSE.