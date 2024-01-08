The markets began positively but experienced a decline in the afternoon. NSE Nifty was down by 0.62 per cent or 141.85 to 21,758.45 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 71.579.49, down by 0.64 per cent or 463.37 points.

A total of 4,008 stocks were actively traded, with 1,954 advancing, 1,935 declining, and 119 remaining unchanged, while 455 stocks hit a 52-week high and 10 stocks hit a 52-week low at 1:13 pm on Monday.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The sharp up move in the market in December coincided with the surge in FPI inflows during the month, which stood at ₹58,372 crore. Including the investment through the primary market and others, the December FPI inflows stood at ₹66,134 crore. The last two months of 2023 have witnessed a big investment by FPIs, thanks to the sharp decline in US bond yields and the declining dollar.

FPI inflows, which were negative in the 3 months before December, have sharply turned positive in December. The total FPI flows for 2023 stood at ₹1,71,106 crores (Source: NSDL). In December, FPIs were big buyers in financial services and IT. FPIs also bought in sectors like autos, capital goods, oil and gas and telecom.

Since 2024 is expected to witness further declines in U.S. interest rates, FPIs are likely to increase their purchases in 2024, particularly in the early months leading up to the General elections. FPI inflows into debt will also see acceleration in 2024.

FPI inflows can help accelerate the uptrend in the main benchmark indices since the bulk of the FPI flows will be into large-caps.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 1 pm include Adani Ports (1.90%); ONGC (0.83%); HCL Tech (0.61%); BPCL (0.53%); Eicher Motors (0.52%). Major losers include UPL (-2.80%); Divi’s Lab (-2.12%); Tata Consumers (-1.91%); Apollo Hospitals (-1.81%); Hindustan Unilever (-1.80%).

BSE Smallcap was down by 0.062 per cent and BSE Midcap was down by 0.47 per cent indicating losses.

