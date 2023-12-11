The NSE Nifty was up by 0.01 per cent or 2.45 points to 20,971.85 while the BSE Sensex was up by 0.05 per cent or 38.33 points to 69,863.93. A total of 3,922 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2,327 advanced, while 1409 declined and 186 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 322 stocks hit a 52-week high and 24 stocks hit a 25-week low at 1 pm on Monday.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO, SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker, said, “The previous week was eventful, marked by local triggers, commencing with the Election Results and concluding with the RBI monetary policy. This week, the Indian stock market’s direction is anticipated to be influenced by global cues, with four central banks, including the US Fed, set to make announcements on their monetary policies.”

He further added, “Last week, the Bank Nifty demonstrated remarkable outperformance in contrast to the Nifty, recording a significant gain of nearly 5.5 per cent. The notable breakout suggests a likelihood of the upward trend continuing, with immediate support discerned within the range of 46,500-46,800 levels.”

For Nifty, there is a higher probability of a consolidation phase within the range of 20,700-21,100 in the upcoming sessions. Support for Nifty is likely around the levels of 20,600-20,700.

Major gainers on the NSE at 1 pm include Adani Enterprises (2.51%), UPL (1.93%), ONGC (1.56%), Ultratech (1.52%), and Adani ports (1.51%). Major losers include Dr Reddy (-5.15%), Cipla (-1.21%), Axis Bank (-0.92%), Asian Paints (-0.79%), and M&M (-0.57%)

BSE MidCap (0.59 per cent) and BSE SmallCap (0.64 per cent) indicated gains.