BSE Sensex traded at 73,108.75, up by 51.35 point or 0.07 per cent as of 1.09 pm on Wednesday, while Nifty 50 was at 22,216.05, up by 19.10 points or 0.09 per cent.

On the BSE, a total of 3,871 stocks were traded as of 1:10 pm, with 1,890 advancing, 1,860 declining, and 121 remaining unchanged. Additionally, 323 stocks have hit a 52-week high, while 10 have hit a 52-week low.

The stocks such as Tata Steel (2.94%), JSW Steel (2.75%), SBI (1.99%), Adani Enterprises (1.72%), and Hindalco (1.47%) were the top gainers on the NSE. Meanwhile, shares of Power Grid (-2.01%), BPCL (-1.86%), Coal India (-1.62%), Infosys (-1.36%), and LTIMindtree (-1.28%) were major laggards.

Sectoral indices, except Nifty IT, media, and financial services, traded in the green. Nifty realty stocks traded higher by 2.76 per cent at 911.45, Nifty PSU Bank stock was up by 1.93 per cent at 7,238.25, and Nifty metal was up by 1.64 per cent at 8,086.55. The nifty realty index was driven by stocks such as Sobha (traded higher by 8.33%), DLF (3.53%), Brigade Enterprises (2.88%), Oberoi Realty (2.37%), and Prestige Estate Projects (2.37%).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock slumped 11.26 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹170.95.

Raymond stock surged by 6.93 per cent on the NSE, reaching ₹1,894 after the company announced the launch of its real estate arm’s project in Mumbai.

TVS Motor Company Ltd’s subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, had acquired an additional 14.28 per cent stake in Killwatt GmbH for a total consideration of EUR 4 million. The stock traded at ₹2,110.75 on the NSE, down by 0.35 per cent.

Patel Engineering, along with its joint venture, has secured an irrigation project in Telangana. The project is valued at ₹525.36 crore and involves the construction of an RCC protection wall along river Munneru between Polepally and Prakashnagar in Khammam City, Khammam District. The stock traded at ₹71.95 on the NSE, up by 0.56 per cent.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services stock traded lower by 1.86 per cent on the NSE, at ₹284.95. The company has secured a contract with Arcadis Consulting India Pvt Ltd.