Buoyed by positive global cues, benchmark indices opened strong, supported by the US Federal Reserve maintaining unchanged interest rates amid easing inflation, sustaining a positive market trend in the afternoon. The NSE Nifty was up by 1.17 per cent or 243.95 points to 21,169.40, while the BSE Sensex was up by 1.27 per cent or 881.73 points to 70,468.24 at 1 pm on Thursday.

A total of 3,800 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2,151 advanced, while 1511 declined and 138 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 390 stocks hit a 52-week high and 13 stocks hit a 25-week low.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The clear dovish message from the Fed yesterday has set the stage for a smart Santa Claus rally in the coming days, and this can even trigger a pre-election rally that can take the markets to a series of new highs.

The takeaway from the Fed message yesterday is that the tightening cycle is over and three rate cuts are possible in 2024. The market expects four. The record-breaking rally in the Dow will send many indices to new records.”

He further added, “The crash in the US 10-year yield to 4 per cent will trigger large capital flows to India. The main beneficiaries will be the large caps, particularly the fairly valued large caps in banking. IT too is likely to attract buying. Retail exuberance can lift the mid and small caps, too; but there is no valuation comfort in this segment.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 1 pm include Tech Mahindra (3.27%), Bajaj Finance (3.20%), LTIMindtree (3.11%), HCL Tech (2.92%), and IndusInd (2.79%). Major losers include Power Grid (-1.88%), HDFC Life (-1.62%), BPCL (-0.96%), Nestle India (-0.86%), and Cipla (-0.53%).

BSE MidCap (1.02 per cent) and BSE SmallCap (0.86 per cent) indicated gains.