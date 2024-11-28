Mirae Asset Financial Group has completed the acquisition of Sharekhan following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The deal size for Mirae Asset’s acquisition of Sharekhan was ₹3,000 crore (487 billion won).

“With this acquisition, Sharekhan will continue to develop its business and activities, leveraging Mirae Asset’s global expertise to enhance offerings and extend financial services to clients across India. The integration of Mirae Asset’s international resources with Sharekhan’s established market position aims to create a comprehensive financial services platform catering to a diverse clientele,” Mirae said in a statement.

This combination of integration and aspiration is reflected in the new logo, which reflects the smooth amalgamation of the 2 entities coming together to cater to the flourishing aspirations—much like the skyward swoosh—of the Indian share market participant.

Hyeon-Joo Park, Founder & GSO (Global Strategy Officer) of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, said: “The acquisition of Sharekhan underscores Mirae Asset’s commitment to India as a key growth market. We are excited to combine Mirae Asset’s Permanent Innovator mindset and global reach with Sharekhan’s deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape to deliver new opportunities for wealth creation to our clients.”

Jisang Yoo, CEO of Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, will be appointed as the CEO of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.”