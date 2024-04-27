Missing Link Trust (MLT), a non-profit organisation committed to preventing child abuse and exploitation in India, on Friday announced the listing its Child Safety Education Bond on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Social Stock Exchange (SSE) platform.

“The bond, designed as a zero coupon zero principle (ZCZP) instrument, was fully subscribed, fulfilling the organization’s fundraising goal of ₹1.2 crore for this project,” it said in a statement.

“The issue is aimed to educate 29,000 adolescents through the Missing Awareness and Safety School program (MASSp), which educates children and adolescents to protect themselves from sexual abuse and exploitation,” it added.

“We are delighted to announce the successful completion of our Child Safety Education Bond listing on the Social Stock Exchange. The overwhelming response from 18 philanthropists, especially from SVP Partners, demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering and protecting vulnerable children across India,” said Leena Kejriwal, Founder Trustee, Missing Link Trust.”

