Moneyboxx Finance Limited’s shares were up by 6.13 per cent after the company declared specialising in small-ticket business loans for micro-entrepreneurs in Tier-III cities and below, in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while extending its agroforestry project. This initiative aims to assist agri-entrepreneurs and dairy farmers by planting fruit-bearing trees, increasing their income potential and contributing to climate change mitigation.

In September 2023, in association with execution partner Green Ananda, the company planted 2,000 more fruit-bearing trees in Bharatpur and Bhilwara regions of Rajasthan. Moneyboxx has already planted over 12,000 fruit-bearing trees. Their cumulative disbursements have exceeded ₹745 crore, with an AUM of ₹425 crore as of August 31, 2023.

Moneyboxx currently operates in seven States with 79 branches and plans to further expand its reach by increasing its branch network to 100 and achieving an AUM of over ₹800 crores by FY24.

The shares were up by 6.13 per cent to ₹192.20 at 2.36 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit