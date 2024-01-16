The Nifty 50 traded at 22,072.50, down by 24.95 points or 0.11 per cent; and BSE Sensex at 73,286.32, down by 41.62 points or 0.06 per cent as of 9:45 am on Tuesday.

Stating that the Nifty is up three times from the Covid low of 7,511 in March 2020, Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “This is an indication of a strong bull market and it has a long way to go. But the rally from now on will not be smooth and sharp corrections are likely, since valuations are high.”

“Large caps in banking and IT, and RIL are likely to remain resilient even in a downturn. As a measure of abundant caution investors may consider booking some profits and moving the money to fixed income, where the returns are attractive,” Vijayakumar added.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “As long as initial dips are held above 22050, expect the upside trajectory to be intact, aiming at 22240 or 22400. A direct fall back below 22013 could signal regrouping of bears, but a collapse is less expected as long as it stays above 21835/790.”

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher stressed that the Nifty hit an all-time high, breaching the 22000 landmark, “with a strong uptrend maintained, surging ahead gaining more than 200 points with strong move witnessed from heavyweight stocks like RIL, HDFC Bank, Infy and ONGC, which led the rally. The index can carry the positive move further and has a near-term target of 22300 levels, with near-term support maintained at around 21700 levels. The support for the day is seen at 21950, while the resistance is seen at 22300 levels.”

Top gainers on the NSE were ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Maruti, while stocks such as HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree and Sun Pharma were top losers.

BLS International hit a 52-hit week high on the NSE at ₹412.90 and currently trades at ₹396.80, up by 1.31 per cent. BLS International FZE, UAE has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in iDATA.

RVNL hit a 52-week high at ₹231.95, currently trading at ₹227.10, up by 2.92 per cent, after it emerged the lowest bidder for a ₹251-crore Jabalpur project.

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com has introduced discounts and offers on flight bookings, hotel stays, bus tickets, cab rentals, and holiday packages, scheduled from January 16 to January 19, 2024. The Easy Trip Planners stock inched up by 0.51 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹49 as of 10:06 am.

