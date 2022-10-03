Motilal Oswal Asset Management on Monday appointed Prateek Agrawal as its Executive Director.

Prateek, with over 28 years in fund management and equity research, has MOAMC from ASK Investment Managers, where he served as Business Head and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to ASK, he was with BoI AXA Mutual Fund and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as Head of Equity and Head of Research at SBI Capital Markets.

At Motilal Oswal AMC, Prateek will lead Business & Investment Strategy . Prateek is Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Rourkela and PGDM in Finance & Marketing from XIM-Bhubaneshwar.

Navin Agarwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management, said: “Prateek brings with him rich fund management experience and an excellent track record of wealth creation for investors. He will be overseeing the Business & Investment Strategy of MOAMC. We are confident that his appointment will further enhance our vision of creating wealth for investors and accelerate the growth of MOAMC.”