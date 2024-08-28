The asset under management of Motilal Oswal Asset Management has surpassed ₹1 lakh crore on August 26. In the last 10 years, the AUM has increased 50 times along with a major expansion of its customer base, which now stands at 32 lakh from over 200 locations across India.

Launched in 2008, the AMC now has 46 lakh active folios across all products.

Of the overall AUM, the active and passive MF accounts for ₹71,800 crore (72 per cent), followed by its PMS at ₹14,500 crore (14 per cent) and AIF at ₹13,700 crore (14 per cent).

Its active MF AUM stands at ₹47,100 crore and passive MF was at ₹27,800 crore. The company has a 7 per cent share of all the Cat III AIF commitments and 6.5 per cent share of all discretionary PMS customers in the industry.

Prateek Agrawal, Managing Director and CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said the asset grew from ₹50,000 crore to 1 lakh crore in the span of 17 months.

Going ahead, he said the focus will be on product innovation across all categories to deliver better product offerings.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said all the offerings are driven by a relentless focus on research and a deep understanding of market dynamics.