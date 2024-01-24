Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Wednesday reported that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 192 per cent y-o-y to ₹659.90 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, on higher revenues. The company had posted a net profit of ₹229.90 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The consolidated operating revenue for the quarter grew to ₹1,377.10 crore (₹1,060.70 crore), up 30 per cent. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹14 a share.

Strong show

“We have delivered strong performance across segments in Q3FY24. Our capital market business has demonstrated remarkable performance, reporting an all-time high quarterly profit and strengthening our retail market share position in cash and F&O premium segment to 7.5 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively,” said Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO of the company.

The domestic brokerage delivered highest ever quarterly capital market business PAT of ₹202 crore, up 44 per cent y-o-y. Capital markets comprise retail broking and distribution, institutional equities and investment banking business. Revenues of this segment grew to ₹1,028 crore.

Its asset and wealth management (AUM) touched a new high of ₹1.64-lakh crore, showcasing significant growth. “Our asset management business has seen strong improvement in performance and flows, and is poised to gain from process driven investing and its niche offerings,” Oswal said.

Wealth management business’ AUM grew by 117 per cent at ₹89,632 crore as on December 31, 2023.

Shares of the company closed ₹1,710.75, up 10.36 per cent on the BSE.