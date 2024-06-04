Mphasis Ltd and Classiq have partnered to offer quantum computing solutions to companies across industries, including BFSI, supply chain and logistics, lifesciences, and healthcare. The collaboration aims to integrate quantum computing solutions into enterprise operations.

Mphasis will develop industry-specific intellectual properties (IPs) and jointly market and implement customer IPs, while Classiq will contribute its expertise in quantum computing software development, the company said.

“Classiq is proud to be partnering with Mphasis to support scalable enterprise quantum computing software development. Together we combine depth of industry domain knowledge and quantum expertise with the technology needed to implement sophisticated optimised quantum computing programs for our clients,” said Nir Minerbi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classiq Technologies.

The shares were down by 0.18 per cent to ₹2,285.85 at 10.50 am on the BSE.

