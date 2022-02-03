MS Sahoo, Justice Jai Narayan Patel to decide on consent orders at SEBI

After it made ‘settlement of offenses’ through consent orders more attractive, the market regulator SEBI has now restructured its four member high-power committee that decides on approval or rejection of such matters on a case by case basis. Jai Narayan Patel, the former chief justice of Calcutta High Court, has replaced Vijay C Daga, the former chief of Bombay High Court, as the chairman of the committee.

Another key member of the committee will be MS Sahoo, a former SEBI official and the chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Poornima Advani, ex-chairperson of the National Commission for Women, is another member of the committee. PK Malhotra, the former secretary in the Ministry of Law & Justice, will continue to be a member.

Changes in settlement norms

Recently, SEBI has reduced the benchmark settlement amount for each count of violation to ₹10 lakh from the earlier ₹15 lakh. The reduction in cost is significant considering that the base amount is multiplied by the number of violations of each section of the SEBI Act to arrive at a final figure depending on the nature of the offences and gains made.

SEBI intends to push for a settlement of violations through consent to cut down on long-drawn court cases. Of late, a noticeably large number of violations where SEBI has passed orders are being challenged in the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT), and many times, the order goes against the regulator.

Under the new norms, the alleged wrongdoers will have to seek a settlement through consent within 60 days of show cause notice being issued to them by SEBI. It is another way that will induce the alleged accused to quickly move for settlement, experts said. The time period for submission of revised settlement terms form, after the Internal Committee (IC), has been rationalised to 15 days. This will be from the date of the IC meeting.