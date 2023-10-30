Muthoot Microfin, an institution providing microloans to women customers with a focus on rural regions, has received final observations from SEBI for their proposed IPO.

The company plans to raise ₹1,350 crore through the initial offer. It comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating to ₹950 crore and an offer for sale of ₹400 crore.

Muthoot Microfin is the fourth largest NBFC-MFI in terms of gross loan portfolio as of December and the third largest among NBFC-MFIs in south India in terms of gross loan portfolio. It is the largest in Kerala in terms of MFI market share and a key player in Tamil Nadu with an almost 16 per cent market share, as of last December-end.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the Book Running Lead Managers for the IPO.