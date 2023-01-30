Mutual funds have reduced their equity holding across sectors in the December with steady profit-booking by investors.

After being bullish on banking, mutual funds had trimmed its investment to ₹3.04- lakh crore last month against ₹3.06-lakh crore in November, according to data sourced from Ngen Markets.

In fact, mutual funds have trimmed their investment in FMCG and cement sector for the first time in last six months to ₹40,868 crore and ₹39,091 crore in December against ₹42,026 crore and ₹39,569 crore.

Fall in NPA

With sharp fall in non-performing asset, fund house have been betting on banks and increased their holding to ₹3.06-lakh crore in November from ₹2.60-lakh crore in July.

Similarly, their holding in IT-Software and Finance had dipped to ₹1.30-lakh crore and ₹1.20-lakh crore against ₹1.47-lakh crore and ₹1.4-lakh crore and ₹1.21-lakh crore in November.

It also reduced its holding in pharma and automobile sectors to ₹88,308 crore (₹ 90,830 crore) and ₹62,670 crore (₹65,430 crore)

Except for increasing investment in auto ancillary to ₹40,935 crore from ₹30,131 crore, fund houses have cut their investments across refineries, chemicals, FMCG and cement as the high valuation of markets remained a concern amid recessionary trend in developed economies.

George Thomas, Fund Manager, Quantum AMC said mutual funds have been booking profit from sectors which has done well in the recent years.

Pressure in NIMs

Moreover, he said banks might incrementally see pressure in NIMs (Net Interest Margin) on higher deposit rates and credit growth moderation. Though flows have moderated in the past few months, equity schemes continue to see net inflows. However, muted equity returns over the past year could have a bearing on domestic flows in the near term, he said.

Abhinav Angirish, Founder, Investonline.in said higher valuation, the slowdown in the global economy, muted earning growth and global recessionary fears, have led mutual funds to slow their investment in equities that have been trading at a premium valuation compared to other emerging markets.

The trend is likely to persist in near future, until there is a clear indication of global economic growth, the central bank’s stance on key bank rates and earnings growth, he said.