The Association of Mutual Funds in India has elected Navneet Munot, the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Asset Management, as the Chairman at its Board meeting, held recently.

Munot is a Chartered Accountant and a CFA charter holder and has over three decades of experience in financial services.

Munot will takeover as AMFI chief from A Balasubramanian, Managing Director of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, who will complete two consecutive terms in October.

The Board of AMFI also elected Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund as the Vice-Chairman of AMFI.

Heredia is a Chartered Accountant and has over 26 years of experience in the investment management industry. He takes over the charge from Radhika Gupta, MD, Edelweiss Asset Management.

The new Chairman and Vice-Chairman will take charge from October 16.