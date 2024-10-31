The shares of Nazara Technologies Limited were trading at ₹938.50 up by ₹2.60 or 0.28 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm.

Datawrkz, a subsidiary of Indian gaming company Nazara Technologies, has acquired a 100% stake in UK-based growth marketing agency Space & Time for approximately £4.8 million (₹52.3 crores) in a cash and stock deal, the company announced on October 30.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Datawrkz’s presence in European and North American markets by combining its programmatic advertising technology with Space & Time’s growth marketing expertise. Space & Time, a Google Premier Partner in the UK, operates from offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Surrey, and Bournemouth with 135 staff members.

Senthil Govindan, CEO and founder of Datawrkz, will join Space & Time’s board as part of the transaction. The deal marks Datawrkz’s first major acquisition since Nazara Technologies purchased a 33 per cent stake in the company in 2022.

Space & Time, founded in 2000, has shown strong revenue growth over the past three years, serving clients including Taylor Wimpey Plc, Caffe Nero, O2 Retail, and Save The Children. The company’s CEO, Chris Jones, was recently named in the BIMA 100, recognizing top leaders in the UK’s digital and technology industry.