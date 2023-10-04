Nazara Technologies Ltd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nodwin Gaming International Pte Ltd, has entered into a share sale and termination agreement with Publishme Global FZ LLC, along with founder shareholder Ozgur Ozalp, for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Publishme.

The acquisition involves the purchase of a majority stake from Nazara Dubai and the remaining stake from Ozgur Ozalp, amounting to a total consideration of $3 million, payable in cash. Upon completion of this transaction, Publishme will transition from being a subsidiary of Nazara Dubai to becoming the wholly-owned subsidiary of Nodwin Singapore, with the company holding a 52.71 per cent stake in Publishme on a non-diluted basis.

The move is expected to bring new growth opportunities and broaden Nodwin Gaming’s global presence. It aligns with Nodwin’s expansion strategy and strengthens its position as a player in the gaming and esports media industry. The acquisition is slated to be concluded within 120 days.

However, shares were down by 1.47 per cent to ₹822.50 at 3 pm on the BSE.