NBFCs, small bank stocks hit upper circuit

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Shares of non-banking finance and small and microfinance firms hogged the limelight on Tuesday with some of them hitting the upper circuit. A marginal pick-up in overall econmic activity and strong rural demand, thanks to active monsoon, have revived hopes finance sector, said analysts.
The RBI’s liquidity enhancement measures have also infused confidence, they added. As the Covid-19 lockdown is slowly unwinding, most expect demand to pick up for finances ahead of festive season.
Bajaj Finance, an index heavyweight, led the rally, as it announced a sharp dip in the assets under management (AUM) under moratorium. After jumping 10 per cent to ₹34193.95, Bajaj Finance stock finally settled at ₹3,352.75, up 7.84 per cent on the BSE.
Similarly, Bandhan Bank surged as it reported a deposit growth to ₹60,602 crore as on June 30, a healthy 6 per cent quarter. This triggered a 12-per cent rally in the stock to ₹401.95; but it closed slightly lower at ₹394.95, still up 10.65 per cent. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at ₹37; Equitas Holdings and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services surged 10 per cent.
Others such as Aditya Birla Money, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, CreditAccess Grameen, Geojit Financial, HUDCO, IDFC, IIF Finance, MAS Financial Services, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Ujjivan Financial Services gained between 5 and 9 per cent on the BSE.
Short-covering in some of these stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Equitas, Bandhan Bank, Ujjivan and Chola Finance also pushed up the share price.
The overall funding environment for the sector seems to have improved given high level of liquidity in the banking system and the various fund-raising channels put in place by the government, re-financing schemes and relief measures for the MSME sector among others, said CARE Rating in a note. “This, coupled with expectations of improving collections, should aid the overall liquidity position for the NBFC sector,” it added.
Motilal Oswal Financial said that the sharp reduction in moratorium is a big positive for Bajaj Finance. Better performance in asset quality would result in big delta to earnings via lower credit cost/margin compression. “While QoQ decline in AUM is in line with our expectations, a pick-up in economic activities should lead to better AUM growth, it added. Bajaj Finance is likely to benefit from lower cost of funds from bank loans as well as market borrowings.
According to CARE Rating, trends indicate that the collections have gradually picked up across segments during May and June this year. The extension of moratorium period for further three months till August would mean that the collections may take time to come back to pre-Covid levels.
However, this time around, the NBFCs are likely to reformulate their moratorium policies and are less likely to extend a blanket moratorium to all its borrowers, the rater said.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...