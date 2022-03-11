Negative opening seen for Nifty, Sensex

Domestic markets are expected to open weak on Friday, as crude oil prices still at elevated level.

Analysts expect the market to move in a narrow range, as the political buzz will take a back seat.

“Even with policy continuity, the poll results are not likely to impact markets’ direction much, and the focus will be squarely on how policymakers minimise the economic cost of the geopolitical quagmire,” said domestic brokerage Emkay Global after the outcome of five State Assembly election results, which reelected the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in four States.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that there was no progress on a cease-fire at talks with his Russian counterpart.

SGX Nifty at 16,500 indicates at least 100-point gap down opening for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Thursday closed at 16,611. Equities across Asia Pacific region too are down between 0.4 per cent and 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei suffering the most, as the index is currently ruling 2.25 per cent lower.

The US stocks, though recovered, end marginally lower by 0.3-1 per cent on Thursday. Nifty zooms higher as BJP emerges clear winner in 4 States.

"However, reports of no progress on ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could result in Nifty trading negatively and any upside likely to be capped as investors will remain risk-averse towards equities. Considering the macroeconomic, behavioural, and sentimental evidence, Nifty could drop towards 16,000 mark again. The probability of a down move appears more probable," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice-President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Impact on Nifty companies

The rising commodity prices to impact both at macro and micro levels said analysts. According to them, both topline and bottom line of India Inc would suffer at least in the next 2-3 quarters.

"As we parse the macro impact of higher energy prices, we understand the situation is still fluid. However, with Brent possibly averaging $100/bbl in FY23, it could imply inflation above 5.6 per cent, the CAD-to-GDP ratio above 3 per cent, and growth below 7.5 per cent," it said adding: "However, our preliminary assessment suggests aggregate Nifty profits to be fairly resilient in this downside scenario, with scope for a roughly 30-10 per cent cut in the aggregate FY23 PAT of auto, cement and consumer stocks in the Nifty," said Emkay Global.