Nestlé India Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.5 per cent after the company reported incorporating millets into its product offerings, aligning with the Indian government’s emphasis on promoting millets as a sustainable food option.

This new offering comes in two flavours, Tangy Tomato and Veggie Masala, and is available in multi-serve packs priced at Rs. 175 for 240 gm and single-serve packs priced at Rs. 30 for 40 gm. Nestlé a+ Masala Millet is designed to be a high-fibre, lower-calorie option free from added preservatives, ensuring both taste and health benefits. It has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR).

The company has previously introduced other millet-based products such as Nestlé CEREGROW Grain Selection with Ragi, Nestlé MILO Cocoa Malt with Bajra, and Nestlé KOKO KRUNCH Millet-Jowar breakfast cereals.

India is a global producer of millet, contributing 20 per cent of the world’s millet production. In further support of this initiative, Nestlé R&D Centre India Private Limited, based in Manesar and a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nutrihub-IIMR.

The shares were up by 0.5 per cent to Rs. 22,100 at 9.30 a.m. on the BSE.