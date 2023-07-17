The ₹631-crore Netweb Technologies IPO will open for the public today and close on July 19. The IPO, in the price band of ₹475-₹500 a share, fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹206 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85 lakh equity shares by the promoters and selling shareholders, including Sanjay Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles LLP.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares. Up to 50 per cent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Retail investors can bid up to 35 per cent of the offer.

Major anchor investors

As part of the IPO exercise, Netweb Technologies India on Friday garnered ₹189.015 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company has allocated 37.80 lakh shares at ₹500 a share to anchor investors.

Top foreign investors and domestic institutions such as Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Prudential MF and Life Insurance, HDFC MF, WhiteOak M, and Nippon MF, amongst others, participated in the anchor round.

Proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of ₹32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, ₹128.02 crore to support long-term working capital, ₹22.5 crore for debt payment, besides general corporate purposes.

About Netweb Tech

The Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is a high-end computing solutions provider. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and is a recipient of the production-linked incentives schemes of the Centre. Netweb offers top-tier computing solutions and services such as supercomputing systems, private cloud and HCI solutions, data centre servers, AI systems, enterprise workstations, and HPS solutions.

In FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs ₹445 crore, against ₹247 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at ₹47 crore, against ₹22 crore last year, and the EBITDA margin increased to 15.89 per cent, from 14.37 per cent. Net debt stood at ₹29 crore as of the last fiscal. As of May, the company’s total order book was at ₹90 crore, while it was around ₹71 crore as of FY23.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Post-IPO, the equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

