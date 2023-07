New World Fund Inc and Smallcap World Fund on Thursday sold 58.54 lakh shares or about 2.45 per cent stake in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. According to BSE bulk deal data, the shares were sold at an average price of ₹950.15. With the selling, both these FPIs have exited from PEL. However, buyers’ identity is not known. Shares of Piramal Enterprises, after hitting a low of ₹936, closed the day at ₹940.50, down 1 per cent on the BSE.

