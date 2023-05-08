Nexus Select Trust’s anchor book saw ₹1,440 crore being raised with 16 institutional investors participating at 45 percent of the IPO size was fully subscribed. The allocation was done at ₹100 per unit.

Around 80 per cent of the anchor bank was accounted by Indian financial institutions including mutual funds and insurance companies.

Among the mutual funds, HDFC MF had the highest allocation of units at ₹280 crore, followed by IIFL AMC with ₹150 crore, ICICI Pru MF at ₹100 crore and SBI MF ₹100 crore. HDFC Life Insurance subscribed to units worth ₹175 crore, SBI Life ₹144 crore and Star Health ₹100 crore.

Other anchor investors included Prusik, Morgan Stanley and Tata Investment Corp.

Nexus Select Trust’s IPO will be open for subscription May 9-11 and the units will be listing on May 19.

