The IPO of Nexus Select Trust was subscribed 28 per cent on the opening day of the issue. The non-QIB portion was subscribed to the extent of 42 per cent, while the QIB portion, post the anchor allotment, was subscribed 17 per cent. All the bids came in at the upper end of the price band of ₹100. The issue closes on May 11.

