Nifty 50 and Sensex trading lower

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Equity markets across Asia are under pressure and the Indian benchmark indices, too, have extended their losses to today’s session. Despite opening higher, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex gave up the gain immediately after opening and is now trading lower by 0.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Other major indices such as the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng have lost over 1 per cent each.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index affirms the downward pressure as 35 out of the 50 stocksare trading in the red. The volatility has gone up as well; India VIX – the volatility index – is up by nearly 5 per cent to about 24.7.
Like the benchmarks, the mid-cap and small-cap indices, too, lost between 1.2 and 1.4 per cent each. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty IT (up by 0.6 per cent) and Nifty pharma index (up by 0.3 per cent), are down so far for the day. The top loser is the Nifty media index, down by 2.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty financial services index, down by 1.2 per cent. Thus, it is very clear that the market is facing sell-off at the broader level.
Markets crash on mutant virus fears
Following the Nifty 50 spot index, the December futures contract opened with a minor gap-up at 13,340 versus yesterday’s close of 13,329. It then rallied and registered an intraday high of 13,450. However, the rally lost momentum and immediatelythe bears creeped in and started to drag the contract lower. The decline was sharp, and the contract is currently trading around 13,275.
Considering the above factors, the contract looks bearish. However, 13,250 has been acting as a good support since morning and it might arrest the decline. So, traders can sell the contract on the break of 13,250. Stop-loss can be placed at 13,300. Until then, stay on sidelines.
Strategy: Sell the contract if it breaks below 13,250; stop-loss at 13,300
Supports: 13,250 and 13,200
Resistances: 13,300 and 13,330
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...