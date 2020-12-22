Nifty 50 and Sensex trading lower

Equity markets across Asia are under pressure and the Indian benchmark indices, too, have extended their losses to today’s session. Despite opening higher, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex gave up the gain immediately after opening and is now trading lower by 0.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Other major indices such as the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng have lost over 1 per cent each.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index affirms the downward pressure as 35 out of the 50 stocksare trading in the red. The volatility has gone up as well; India VIX – the volatility index – is up by nearly 5 per cent to about 24.7.

Like the benchmarks, the mid-cap and small-cap indices, too, lost between 1.2 and 1.4 per cent each. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty IT (up by 0.6 per cent) and Nifty pharma index (up by 0.3 per cent), are down so far for the day. The top loser is the Nifty media index, down by 2.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty financial services index, down by 1.2 per cent. Thus, it is very clear that the market is facing sell-off at the broader level.

Markets crash on mutant virus fears

Following the Nifty 50 spot index, the December futures contract opened with a minor gap-up at 13,340 versus yesterday’s close of 13,329. It then rallied and registered an intraday high of 13,450. However, the rally lost momentum and immediatelythe bears creeped in and started to drag the contract lower. The decline was sharp, and the contract is currently trading around 13,275.

Considering the above factors, the contract looks bearish. However, 13,250 has been acting as a good support since morning and it might arrest the decline. So, traders can sell the contract on the break of 13,250. Stop-loss can be placed at 13,300. Until then, stay on sidelines.

Strategy: Sell the contract if it breaks below 13,250; stop-loss at 13,300

Supports: 13,250 and 13,200

Resistances: 13,300 and 13,330