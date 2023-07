Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher on Tuesday, aided by broad-based gains led by financials amid sustained momentum.

The Nifty index rose as much as 0.47% to 19,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.59% to 65,586.60, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

Both the benchmarks have hit record highs for four sessions in a row.